New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the police, information about the fire was received late in the night in a warehouse located in Deputy Ganj. Following the information, a team of police and fire department rushed to the site, and started the operation to douse the fire.

"A fire brigade team of more than 100 personnel worked hard on the fire throughout the night to bring the situation under control," Delhi fire department officials said.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported so far," said an official who was present at the scene, adding that the fire has been doused.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

