New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A fire broke out at a warehouse in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, officials said on Thursday.

According to the fire department officials, they received information at 1.15 am, following which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Jaunapur.

The fire was brought under control at 8 am and no one was injured, they said.

