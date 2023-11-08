New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in Kabir Nagar. North East Delhi, on Wednesday morning in a residential 5-storey building. A 5-year-old girl sustained burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police officials from Welcome police station said, "A fire occurred at B 5/14, street No. 4, Kabir Nagar at 3:22 am on November 8. It was found that the apartment was a 5-storey building. Five motorcycles and one bicycle had caught fire due to a probable short circuit on the ground floor. One girl aged 5 years, had sustained burn injuries on her hands and feet. She was rushed to the hospital. "

Local police, two fire brigades, two ambulances, two PCR Vans and BSES staff rushed to the spot.

The police officials further said that all the other residents of the building were evacuated safely.

The cause of fire is being ascertained. (ANI)

