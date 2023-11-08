Panchkula, November 8: With the objective of giving a major boost to tourism prospects in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Khattar inaugurated a hot air balloon project in North Haryana on Wednesday. Haryana CM Manohar Khattar said, "In Haryana, there are a lot of possibilities for tourism. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Complete Waiver of Taxes and Penalties on Outstanding Property Tax.

In North Haryana, discussions on hot air balloons were going on for a long time with a company; however, it was not that viable. After having talks with the company, the project of a hot air balloon has been initiated today. This is a service for high-end tourists."

CM Khattar Inaugurates Hot Air Balloon Project:

हरियाणा में पर्यटकों का स्वागत है! पर्यटन के मानचित्र पर हरियाणा को उभारने के लिए हमने पिछले 9 वर्षों से अभूतपूर्व कार्य किए हैं। आज एक और कदम आगे उठाते हुए पर्यटन की रोमांचक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने हेतु पिंजौर में हॉट एयर बैलून सफारी का शुभारंभ कर इसका लुत्फ भी उठाया।… pic.twitter.com/mX7YCzIrJe — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 8, 2023

Chief Minister Khattar further said that earlier in Tikkar Taal lake water sports and adventure sports were conducted to boost tourism. CM Khattar said, "One trip of a hot air balloon was conducted during sunrise based on wind conditions. During the launch, six ministers, including the Tourism Minister and Speaker were present and the experience was very good."