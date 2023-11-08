Chikkamagaluru, November 8: A woman was trampled to death by a tusker in the Hedadalu village in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Meena. The tusker had also attacked two other labourers who had sustained serious injuries. Their condition is said to be critical. The injured were being treated at the Chikkamagaluru district hospital.

Authorities said that Meena and others were attacked by the wild elephant when they were going towards the farm from her house. Meena tried to escape but the elephant caught her and then trampled her, said officials. Elephant Attack in Karnataka Video: Injured Wild Elephant Attacks Forest Crew Trying to Administer Treatment, Expert Tranquiliser Aane Venkatesh Killed.

The incident took place in the limits of Alduru Forest range, and officers from the forest department rushed to the spot. The villagers have demanded the forest authorities to give protection to their lives as a herd of seven elephants was staying very close to the village and people were scared to make any movements. Elephant Attack in Karnataka Viral Video: Man Narrowly Escapes From Being Trampled by Angry Elephant While Clicking Photos in Chamrajnagar Forest.

They have urged the elephants should be pushed deep into the jungle. Adding to this, a lone tusker had got separated from the herd for a month and was roaming freely in the residential areas and farm lands posing a grave danger to the lives of people. The villagers maintained that they had submitted pleas a month ago and the forest authorities had done nothing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).