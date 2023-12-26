Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, eight fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)