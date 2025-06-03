New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A fire broke out late Tuesday night in a slum in north Delhi's Rana Pratap Bagh, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The blaze was reported at 10.47 pm, prompting the fire department to dispatch 12 fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control with no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

