Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area in Maharashtra.

Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Cop Held for Inflicting Burns on 1-Year-Old Toddler with Cigarette Butt and Thrashing Her Mother.

No injuries were reported so far.

Firefighting operations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | India-China Standoff: Rajnath Singh Says ‘If I Make a Disclosure, Congress Will Struggle to Save Face’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)