Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area in Maharashtra.
Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
No injuries were reported so far.
Firefighting operations are underway. (ANI)
