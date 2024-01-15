Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in a municipal school located in Parel area of Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as the school was closed due to the Makar Sankranti holiday.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2024: Magh Mela Begins With a Holy Dip in River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (Watch Video).

"The blaze erupted in the five-storey Saibaba School located opposite Mint Colony Monorail Station at around 9.15 am. Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles immediately rushed to the school and doused the fire within 20 minutes," an official said.

He said the blaze broke out in a store room on the ground floor where mattresses were kept. The flames were mainly confined to electric wiring and other fitments.

Also Read | Army Day 2024: President Droupdai Murmu and PM Narendra Modi Wish ISI.

The exact cause of the fire cannot be known immediately but some residents of the area claimed that they heard multiple explosions of gas cylinders in the school building.

A thick cloud of black smoke sent up by the fire was visible in the area from a distance.

The cooling operation was underway at the spot, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)