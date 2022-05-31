A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida today morning. (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Kumar, Fire Safety Officer who was present on the site said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders are present at the spot."

Fire dousing operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

