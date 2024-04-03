Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a relief camp for Myanmar refugees in south Mizoram's Siaha district on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place in Lungpuk area, they said.

At least three huts in the relief camp have been gutted in the fire, they said.

Troops of Assam Rifles, who are posted at Lungpuk, rushed to the site and immediately evacuated inmates of the relief camp to safer places, officials said.

Using fire extinguishers and water, the Assam Rifles personnel and the refugees doused the fire before it spread to other houses, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

