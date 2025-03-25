Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) At least eight houses were damaged in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla town, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in one of the houses in the congested residential area of Jalal Sahib in the Old Baramulla town on Monday night and quickly spread to the adjoining houses, the officials said.

Fire tenders assisted by locals, police and army personnel helped in putting out the blaze, they said.

One person sustained minor injuries in the fire fighting operation, the officials said, adding that the the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

While property worth crores of rupees perished in the blaze, the exact quantum of damage will be ascertained later, the officials said.

