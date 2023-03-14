Pune, Mar 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a small manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, an official from the fire department said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at the factory located in Dhayari area of Sinhgad Road around 7 pm, the official said.

Cylinders exploded at the spot, and seven to eight fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

"We received the call around 7 pm about a major fire at a small factory in Dhayari. The fire fighting operation is underway," the official said, adding that no fatalities have been reported from the scene so far.

