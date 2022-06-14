Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a forest near Shimla airport on Tuesday evening, a fire department official said.

It took over three hours to put out the fire with the help of three fire tenders, he added.

The airport was situated in Jubbarhatti on the outskirts of Shimla city.

