Prayagraj, Feb 27 (PTI) In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has launched a unique initiative to distribute Sangam water across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

CM Adityanath had earlier announced that those who could not visit the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip would receive Sangam water at their doorstep, the government said in a statement.

Also Read | Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav Sale on Beach Shacks Behind Decline in International Tourists in Goa, Claims BJP MLA Michael Lobo (Watch Video).

Following this, ADG Padmaja Chauhan directed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma to ensure that all returning fire tenders from Maha Kumbh carry Sangam water to their respective districts.

The process will begin on Friday, allowing people to perform rituals at home, the government added.

Also Read | Air India Says Connection Time for Flights From Europe to Australia, South East Asia via India Reduced to 2-and-Half Hours.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela which was held from January 13 to February 26, drew over 66 crore devotees from across India and abroad to the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)