Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): The first batch of Agniveers of the J&K Light Infantry Regiment completed their rigorous training on Saturday, the Indian Army said.

“To mark this historical event, a befitting ceremony was organised at the Nongrum Auditorium of the JAK LI Regimental Centre, which was witnessed by their parents and mentors who formed part of their 31-week-long journey of training,” said PRO (Defence), Srinagar.

Agnipath is a scheme wherein selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. After a 4-year period, Agniveers will go to society as a disciplined, dynamic, and skilled workforce for employment in other sectors. Based on organisational requirements, Agniveers will be offered the opportunity to apply for a permanent cadre. Up to 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres.

In April this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had decided to reserve 10 per cent of general duty constable posts, out of the 1,29,929 sanctioned posts, in the Central Reserve Police Force for ex-Agniveers.

"An exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Central Reserve Police Force Act, 1949 (66 of 1949) and in supersession of the Central Reserve Police Force Group 'C' (General Duty/Technical/Tradesmen) Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2010 in so far as they relate to the post of (General Duty Cadre), Constable, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force," the notification read. (ANI)

