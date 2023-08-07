Hyderabad, August 7: On Sunday, a man shoved his female friend in front of a water truck in Bachupally after she allegedly tried to pressure him into marrying her. The death of 22-year-old Pramila was first believed to have been an accident, according to the police, but as the investigation went on, it became clear that it was actually a murder case.

The accused, B Tirupati, a driver who lives in Telangan's Bachupally befriended the woman, a native of the Kamareddy region. In the last five months, they became closer. Girl Pushed Out of Running Train in Bihar! Man Pushes Girlfriend From Speeding Train in Nalanda, Manhunt Launched.

Pramila allegedly had been pleading with the accused to marry her for a few days, but Tirupati was ignoring her. The pair had a contentious dispute on Sunday. Pramila was reportedly shoved in front of a tanker by the accused. She passed away instantly. The victim was a salesperson who works in a shop.

The accused routinely went to the hostel where Pramila was staying, according to the police. Tirupati allegedly left the area after the encounter. It has been said that the police have him in custody and are questioning him.

Previously, a 35-year-old worker who reportedly murdered his wife at the Vasai Road railway station by shoving her in front of a passing train in Mumbai was apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday in Bhiwandi. Lucknow Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend off Fourth Floor of Apartment After Refusing To ‘Convert and Marry’; Reward Announced for His Arrest.

Mehendi Hasan Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi and a native of Kushinagar in the state of Uttar Pradesh, has been named as the accused. According to the authorities, Ansari, a painter by trade, has lived in Mumbai since he was 17 years old. In 2016, he wed the 25-year-old victim, Nurunisa, and the two became parents to a son, 5, and a girl, 15-month-old, who is now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).