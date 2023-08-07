Jammu, August 7: Two terrorists were killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said on Monday. In a statement, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said: “Infiltration bid was foiled in Poonch district. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Poonch, One Terrorist Gunned Down (Wch Video).

In a joint operation by Indian Army and the local police in the early hours of August 6-7, two infiltrating terrorists were spotted and fired upon. Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Kupwara, One Terrorist Killed.

Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid in Poonch

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: An infiltration bid was foiled along LoC in the general area of Degwar Terwan in Poonch. Search operation is underway in the area: Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO(Defence) Jammu (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/vFq35NXaoh pic.twitter.com/AGHwWbcHEM — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

"One terrorist fell down immediately, second terrorist tried to run back to the LoC. He was engaged and hit and was seen falling down near the LoC. Operation is still in progress," the statement further read.

