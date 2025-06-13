New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, presided over an event to flag off the first batch of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, 2025 on June 13, 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, said a release.

The Minister felicitated the Yatris on their selection and wished them a safe and fulfilling Yatra.

According to the release, in his remarks, the Minister recognised the role of various Government of India Ministries and Departments, such as the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the state governments of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, and the National Informatics Centre. He appreciated the Chinese side for its cooperation for the resumption of the Yatra.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in New Delhi on June 12, during the latter's two-day visit to India from June 12-13, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

According to the MEA, the two sides reviewed developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025, and agreed to continue efforts to stabilise and rebuild ties with a focus on people-centric engagements.

Foreign Secretary Misri appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation in facilitating the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. He also referred to the discussions during the April 2025 meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on transboundary rivers and expressed hope for progress on the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to expedite the steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary also hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. The MEA further noted that both sides agreed to take practical steps for visa facilitation and promote exchanges between media and think tanks.

They also positively assessed the activities planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China and agreed to facilitate the same, the MEA said.

In this context of strengthening bilateral ties, India said on Thursday that it is in touch with the Chinese side, seeking predictability in the supply of rare earth metals, which had been put under the export controls regime by the Xi administration.

"We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as well as in Beijing, to bring predictability in the supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in the weekly briefing. (ANI)

