New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Indian Army is recruiting women from the northeast and the Ladakh region as jawans, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCOAS) Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor said, adding that their turnout has been impressive.

The Deputy Chief of Army Staff also confirmed to ANI that the recruitment is under the 'Other Ranks' category, which refers to personnel who are jawans.

Also Read | Bank Holidays December 1-7: Banks To Stay Shut for Business for 3 Days This Week; Check Details.

On being asked about the Army recruiting women in the Territorial Army, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, in an interaction with ANI, said, "That is right. As part of this initiative, the first batch of women soldiers is being recruited through the Territorial Army, which is being undertaken in the North East and Ladakh. The enthusiasm and turnout of women candidates have been impressive. Therefore, we plan to induct women in the next phase of recruitment as well."

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the Nari Shakti initiative and support for women's empowerment, the Indian Armed Forces have, over the past decade, taken major steps to expand women's roles in uniform.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: PM Narendra Modi to Brief Media at 10:00 Am on Opening Day of Session at Hans Dwar.

The Armed Forces have expanded women's involvement under the Government of India's "Nari Shakti" initiative. The Indian Air Force created history in 2016 by commissioning its first three women fighter pilots. Women officers have since taken part in major operations, including Operation Sindoor, where India's first woman fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, played an important role.

During Operation Sindoor, two women officers also briefed the nation on developments and were at the forefront in dismantling lies that Pakistan was trying to perpetrate.

These were Army officer Colonel Sofia Qureshi and, from the Air Force, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

According to an earlier statement from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army has been encouraging women to join the force by adopting policies that support their inclusion. Permanent Commission is now granted to Women Officers in 11 Arms and Services, in addition to the Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Service.

The Army has also opened entry for women into the National Defence Academy, with 19 cadets, including 10 for the Army, joining every six months. The first batch of women cadets began training in July 2022, followed by the second batch in January 2023.

The Army has opened avenues for Women Officers to serve as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps since 2021. Women Officers have also been approved in the Remount and Veterinary Corps, with four out of 20 officers in 2023 being women. Women Officers are now being considered for the rank of Colonel (Select Grade) and are being given command roles, with waivers introduced to support those who missed mandatory courses during the transition period, the MoD statement added.

The Army began inducting women as Other Ranks in the Corps of Military Police in 2019, with a target of 1,700 women to be enrolled in phases. The first batch of 100 women in Other Ranks passed out in May 2021 after 61 weeks of training. Another 100 women soldiers have been inducted through the Agnipath Scheme, with 100 vacancies each for the recruiting years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Women officers are inducted into all branches and streams of the Indian Air Force.

A gender-neutral approach now allows them to serve in all combat roles. Women officers fly fighter aircraft and operate across the country in every branch of the IAF. Career opportunities for women in the IAF are widely publicised, including through NCC Special Entry for flying SSC (Women) introduced in July 2017, the statement also noted.

The Indian Navy has made major progress in promoting gender equality and inclusivity. Women officers have been inducted into various branches, including combat roles such as maritime reconnaissance pilots and helicopter units.

The Navy follows a gender-neutral approach in almost all areas.

Short-Service Commission women officers are eligible for Permanent Commission. As of now, 59 women officers, excluding Medical and Dental cadres, have been granted Permanent Commission.

The Navy has appointed women officers to board warships, and 33 are currently deployed in afloat roles. Women officers have also been appointed as Naval Air Operations officers on ship-borne helicopters and can join the Remotely Piloted Aircraft stream. A woman officer has been appointed as ADA, Moscow, since January 2020.

Women Naval Air Operations (NAO) officers have been deputed overseas to the Maldives and also serve on shorter international assignments as part of Mobile Training Teams.

The Navy opened entry for women into the NDA in 2022, with three vacancies per batch. Women candidates are now inducted as Permanent Commission officers.

The entry of women into all branches and specialisations, except submarines, is targeted to start from June 2023. Under the Agnipath Scheme, women have been enrolled as Agniveers from the first batch itself, undergoing the same training, courses and retention standards as men.

A major example of the Navy's push for Nari Shakti was the appointment of Lt Cdr Perna Doshthalee as the first woman to command an Indian Navy warship in 2023. She became the Commanding Officer of the Navy's Fast Attack Craft, INS Trinkat.

The first batch of female cadets joined the NDA in August 2022, and 126 female cadets have joined from the 148th to the 153rd courses.

The inclusion of women in the Corps of Military Police in 2019 was also a historic step. Since then, Women Military Police have excelled in their duties and in national and international sports events, bringing pride to the Armed Forces, a statement from the MoD said.

Interestingly, the 75th Republic Day celebrations were also focused on the growing "Nari Shakti" (women's empowerment) in the armed forces. (ANI)

(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)