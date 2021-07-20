New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to give a presentation on COVID then the discussion on the matter should be held first in the House.

"First discussion and then presentation. If Prime Minister wants to give a presentation on COVID, then he should give it in the Central Hall separately. MPs should be allowed to discuss COVID-related issues in their constituencies," he said.

The Congress leader's comment comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking leaders of the parties if they can take out some time so that he can brief them about the COVID situation on Tuesday evening.

"I have urged all floor leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the floor leaders outside the Parliament," the Prime Minister said on Monday.

On Pegasus Project media report, Kharge said, "We will raise Pegasus issue...Nobody is obstructing the nation's development. It is the BJP that has obstructed it. They have earned lakhs and crores of money by imposing cess, hiking fuel price, wasting money on projects."

Kharge's remarks came against the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet regarding the matter.

"Late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections to humiliate India globally. Disruptors will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits," reads Shah's tweet.

The development comes after the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others. (ANI)

