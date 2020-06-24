Canning (WB), Jun 24 (PTI) A fisherman was dragged away by a crocodile into a river in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Patharpratima area around 6.30 am when Bishnupada Santra (68) was fishing at Gobdia river, a police officer said.

Officials of Patharpratima police station started a search operation but the fisherman could not be traced, he said.

