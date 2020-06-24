Chennai, June 24: Inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses will remain banned from June 25 to June 30, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday. Chief Minister Palaniswami also said inter-district movement of private vehicles will be allowed only through e-passes. The state has been taking stringent measures as coronavirus cases continue rising. Complete Lockdown Announced in Madurai by Tamil Nadu Govt From June 23 Midnight to June 30.

As many as 2,865 people tested COVID-19 positive over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 67,468 on Wednesday. The state health department said 33 patients died, raising the COVID-19 toll to 866. With 37,763 people cured, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 28,836. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group also went up to 3,317, according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu Bans Inter-District Movement of TNSTC Buses Till June 30:

No inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses will be allowed from 25th June to 30th June. Movement of private vehicles to another district will be allowed only after obtaining e-passes: State Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/GEJFBYspVM — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

On Wednesday, 32,079 samples were tested, the highest in a day so far, taking the total to 9.76 lakh tests. The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,654 people testing positive. The tally stands at 45,814. While active cases stood at 28,836, a total of 2,424 people were discharged from various hospitals, again a record for recoveries on a single day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).