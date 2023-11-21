Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) Women residents of Chellanam, a coastal hamlet here, are largely suffering from various health issues including cancer, respiratory and skin diseases, Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi said here on Tuesday.

She said a comprehensive study is needed to find out the actual causes of the health issues of fisherwomen in the hamlet and assured that she would take coordinated efforts with the support of the Health Department in this regard.

The Chairperson made the statement after visiting some of the ailing women in Chellanam as part of a camp organised by the Commission in the coastal areas of the state.

The camp is envisaged to bring the problems of the women in the coastal region to the notice of the government and take the necessary steps to address them.

Women in Chellanam are facing many health issues, including respiratory problems and skin diseases, Sathidevi said.

People's representatives have pointed out that cancer is also on the rise among women in the habitat, she said.

Studies are required in this regard, and a coordinated effort would be taken to find out the reason for their health problems and ensure their safety, the women's commission chairperson further said.

Based on the complaints raised by women against the consumption of liquor and drugs among the residents here, Sathidevi stressed the significance of a de-addiction centre in Chellanam.

She also urged them to pass on information about the distributors of drugs and narcotic substances in the region to the police and excise personnel.

