Delhi Haj Committee has taken several steps for ease of Haj pilgrims including a fitness camp (Photo/ANI)

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): With the first flight for this year's Haj pilgrims to depart from Delhi on Sunday carrying 413 passengers on board, Delhi Haj Committee has taken several initiatives for the ease of pilgrims including a special camp to boost physical fitness.

The camp has been planned in view of the need for stamina and fitness during the pilgrimage."A special camp with a focus on physical fitness was organised for those travelling from Delhi. A fitness camp was held with trainers imparting training including in yoga asanas," a source told ANI.

Also, to ensure that there is no congestion at the Delhi airport, the embarkment point for the Hajis has been kept at Haj Manzil instead of the airport.

Those travelling on the flight for the pilgrimage will then be taken in buses from the place to the airport on the day of the travel.

Doctors have also been placed at the Haj Manzil for easy medical access and for giving medical certificates that are needed for travel, the sources said.

A banking counter has also been set up at the embankment point should the travellers need any foreign currency exchange.

Inside the airport, the Delhi Haj committee has, in coordination with DIAL, ensured that more immigration counters are available.

"Close to four extra immigration points, more X-ray machines are also being provided for travellers," the source said.

Special arrangements have also been made to take senior citizens among Haj pilgrims to the boarding gate.

A special passage will be created to ensure smooth transit of the Haj passengers to the boarding gate, the sources said.

A medical team will also be in place at the airport in case any medical assistance is needed by the pilgrims.

"Some special steps have been taken by the Delhi Haj committee to ensure smooth travel for the Haj pilgrims. The committee has coordinated with Delhi police, MCD, the Delhi International Airport authorities and CISF," said an official involved in the arrangements.

There has been a significant rise in the number of women travelling for Haj and without a mahram (without a male support traveller). Of nearly 4000 women who have registered without Mahram this year, 39 are travelling from Delhi.

From about 8000 Haj pilgrims last year from Delhi, the number of passengers who will be embarking on the pilgrimage is thrice the number.

As per the available data, more than 22,000 will travel for the annual pilgrimage this year from the national capital.

Sources said since the Narendra Modi government came to power, several initiatives have been taken for ease of Haj pilgrims.

The Modi government did away with the Haj subsidy and announced they would use that money for the education of the girl child.

In yet another public interest initiative, the government said that the VIP quota for Haj travel, which entailed travel on priority, has been scrapped. (ANI)

