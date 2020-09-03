Bahraich (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Five people, including two actors, were arrested for shooting a Bhojpuri music album allegedly without permission and flouting the COVID-19 protocol in the district, police said on Thursday.

Those arrested are Shivam Mishra, Roli Kashyap, Umesh Kashyap, Amit Singh and Madan, all residents of different areas of the district.

The five were filming at Kutty Bazar in Ranipur area on Wednesday when the police arrived on seeing a large crowd, they said, adding that the male and female actors were dancing on loud music.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said that when the police asked them to show documents that gave them permission to shoot, the team could not produce them.

He told said the crew members were not wearing masks and they also did not have any arrangement of sanitizers there.

The five were arrested after being booked on charges of violating prohibitory orders, Pandemic Act and other sections of the IPC, he said.

