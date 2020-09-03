New Delhi, September 3: Heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and another cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off South Coastal Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts. Monsoon 2020: Normal Rainfall Predicted in India, 100% of Long Period Average, Says Govt.

The IMD said that the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies near normal position and the eastern end lies north of its normal position. Under its influence of interaction between lower level easterly winds and mid-level westerly trough, heavy rainfall and lightning is very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region on September 3, 2020.

It added saying that isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Peninsular India during next 3-4 days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over south Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on September 3, 2020 and moderate thunderstorms with lightening very likely over Goa, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Odisha during next 12 hours", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).