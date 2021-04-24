Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Five Bangladeshis have been apprehended by the BSF at Jhorpara outpost in West Bengal's Nadia district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Saturday.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel nabbed the infiltrators -- residents of Bagerhat, Narail and Jessore districts of the neighbouring country - around midnight on Friday, the statement said.

One of them said he came to India for medical treatment, and the other four claimed they were looking for work as labourers or domestic helps in cities such as Kolkata and Mumbai.

All five of them were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on "humanitarian grounds" after investigation, and no charges were pressed on them, the release added.

