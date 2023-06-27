Shillong, Jun 27 (PTI) At least 10 persons, including five Bangladeshis, have been arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops apprehended five Bangladeshis and five Indians on Monday, including the driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling together on Dawki-Amlarem highway, a BSF spokesperson said.

Also Read | UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

He said the Bangladeshi nationals had illegally crossed the border and entered West Jaintia Hills district.

During preliminary investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals told the authorities that they had crossed over to India to settle down permanently, the BSF official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Police in Southern Districts Alerted on Possible Caste-Related Violence.

The apprehended persons were handed over to police which arrested them under various laws.

The BSF has apprehended 26 Bangladeshis since January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)