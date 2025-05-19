Shillong, May 19 (PTI) A family of five Bangladeshis, who had been residing in Hyderabad for the past one year, was apprehended in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Monday after they could not produce valid travel documents, police said.

The family, which included three children, was apprehended during a routine checking of vehicles entering the state at 7 am, Superintendent of Police V S Rathore told PTI.

"When police asked them for valid documents, they could not provide any. During further investigation, it was found they were Bangladesh nationals," he said.

The family had been residing in Hyderabad for the past one year and were returning home to Bangladesh, he added.

