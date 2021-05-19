Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Five patients with black fungus are being treated at the hospital linked with LLR Memorial Medical College in Meerut.

Meerut District Magistrate K Balaji said black fungus cases are increasing in the state and a separate ward has been created at the medical college hospital to treat such patients,

"We have created a separate ward for such patients in LLR Memorial Medical College. We had some anti-fungal injections and for more supplies, our vehicle will reach Lucknow today. As per yesterday's data, five patients were admitted," he said.

Officials said that hospital has reported one death yesterday and it is yet not clear if it was due to black fungus or due to complications created by COVID-19. (ANI)

