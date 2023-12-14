New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Five Congress members were suspended from Lok Sabha for "unruly behaviour" for the remainder of the winter session on Thursday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moving a motion for their suspension.

He moved the motion after apprising the House of the steps taken in the wake of yesterday's incident of security breach in which two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery.

The motion was moved soon after the House met at 2 pm following an adjournment earlier in the day.

Joshi moved the motion to suspend Congress MPs - TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose - for the remainder of the winter session, which will conclude on December 22.

BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab was on the chair when the motion was moved and adopted amid sloganeering by opposition members.

Joshi said that Speaker Om Birla has written to the Home Secretary for a high-level inquiry into yesterday's incident and the probe has begun.

He cited instances from the past, including when papers were thrown from the visitors gallery, and such unfortunate incidents had occurred earlier too. He called upon opposition members not to "politicise" the issue. (ANI)

