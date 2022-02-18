Jodhpur, Feb 18 (PTI) Three policemen, including a station house officer of a police station in Rajasthan's Pali district, were arrested on Friday for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from a Punjab-based businessman.

Two others involved in the run and a search has been launched to nab them too, Pali Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant said.

All five had been suspended earlier on the complain of the businessman and three them were arrested on Friday following an inquiry by a senior officer, he said.

Dushyant said a Punjab-based imitation jewellery businessman Surendra Kumar had come to him with a complaint that he along with two other including a local person had been travelling to Sirohi from Ajmer on February 15.

"He said his vehicle was stopped by some persons in two private vehicles near Jadan toll near Sojat city at about 8 pm," said Dushyant.

Five people including one in police uniform asked him to out of his vehicle come and made him to sit in one of their vehicles, the SP said.

They took him to some village and asked him to pay Rs two lakh, threatening him to frame in a false case of jewellery smuggling.

They got Rs two lakh transferred through Paytm in three accounts of a relative of a head constable among them, the SP said.

He said the bewildered victim came to him the next day with his complaint, which was verified through an investigation by the Sojat DySP.

"It was found that SHO Shivpura police station Anil Kumar along with a head constable and three constables committed the extortion" the SP said, adding a case of extortion was registered against them.

"On this we immediately suspended all five policemen and arrested the SHO and two constables Tulsiram and Gigaram," he said.

Two other policemen identified as Head Constable Meetha Lal and Constable Manish Kumar has absconded, the SP said adding the police have launched a manhunt for them.

The investigation also revealed that one Amrit Soni, a companion of the victim travelling with him, had been updating their location to one of the accused constable Tulsi Ram.

"Tulsi Ram had given the vehicle's registration number to the staff of toll asking them to stop the vehicle and also waited for victim's vehicle to come," said the officer.

He said Soni too is also absconding and police has been searching for him too.

