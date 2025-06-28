Thane, June 28 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Police registered a case against five drivers of a truck for allegedly stealing goods valued at Rs 16 lakh from consignments destined for JNPT for export, an official said on Saturday.

The accused persons allegedly pilfered consignments of red chilli and rice by switching off the GPS in the truck between November 2024 and January 2025, an official said, adding that an FIR was registered on June 23 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Police are conducting an investigation and nobody has been arrested yet.

