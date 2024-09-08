Kamrup (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that state police have pushed back five Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The infiltrators have been identified as Mastabis Rahman, Asma Bibi, Abani Saddar, Lima Saddar and Sumaya Akhtar.

In a post on X, CM Biswa said, "The strict vigilance against illegal Bangladeshi nationals continues with @assampolice apprehending and pushing back 5 illegal infiltrators at 0100 hours this morning. 1. Mastabis Rahman, 2. Asma Bibi 3. Abani Saddar, 4. Lima Saddar and 5. Sumaya Akhtar."

Earlier on September 4, Chief Minister Himanta said that Assam police pushed back ten Bangladeshi infiltrators.

In a post on X, CM Biswa said, "Maintaining alert along the Indo- Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify and push back Bangladeshi nationals at 00:40 hours last night. 1. Md. Sabir Rahman 2. Md. Sakil, 3. Dilwar Hussain, 4. Md. Ali and 5. Md. Bhaijit."

"Our @assampolice personnel are maintaining constant vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border and alert to thwart infiltration attempts. The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back in wee hours. 1. Mrs Afroja Jahirul Sardar, 2. Ms Tumpa Haque, 3. Ridoy Sk, 4. Mrs Akhi Sk and 5. Ms Lakhipur Akhtar," the Assam CM added.

Earlier, amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh, CM Sarma raised concern over the illegal infiltration from Bangladeshi borders and added that there is a need to secure our borders.

On the situation in Bangladesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The incident that happened in Bangladesh is concerning; there are two angles. One is that if such unrest continues in Bangladesh, then some people will be forced to come to India, so we have to secure our borders," Sharma said. (ANI)

