Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Police have registered cases against five persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through provocative content on social media in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

The offences were registered against them in five police stations, police said on Wednesday.

"The social media monitoring cell has identified five people who have created the content on caste and religion," as per a release.

Police have booked them under sections 295-A (Hurting feelings or religious beliefs of any group), 505-II (the dissemination of a rumour or unsettling news about religion, race, language, or community) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The cases were registered in Himayatnagar, Mukhed, Ardhapur and Mahur police stations, as per the release.

Separately, notices have been issued to five other persons so far.

