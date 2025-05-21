Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), May 21 (PTI) Five persons, including a woman, died when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus and a van collided in Thanjavur district on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place on the Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway at around 8 pm, they said.

Five people in the van died on the spot and two sustained injuries. Their identities were being ascertained, police said.

