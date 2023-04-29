Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Five men were killed in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.

Two men and as many mares died in a fire when the pickup van in which they were travelling touched a live wire hanging in the middle of the road and caught fire near the Ramthali village in the Kapasan area early on Saturday.

Driver Kishan Khateek and Shanti Lal, who owned the mares, died in the fire. The two mares were also burnt alive, the police said.

The men were returning from a wedding function when the incident occurred.

In the Begun area, three men died and one was injured when a speeding car jumped the divider and collided with a truck on the Kota-Chittorgarh Highway, the police said.

The victims were residents of Uttar Pradesh, they added.

