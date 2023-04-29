Bhopal, April 29: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the result of Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 Result 2023 anytime soon now. According to the reports, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared by today, April 29, 2023. However, no official announcement of the MP Board is out yet. Once declared, candidates can check MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Along with the result, the Board will publish the toppers, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage. JEE Mains Result 2023: NTA Declares JEE Main Session 2 Exam Results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPBSE. Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page. Enter the required details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, Students must get at least 33% marks in each subject. If the student fails to get less than 33 marks in any one or two subjects, then the student will have to appear for the compartment exam. NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Expected Today on neet.nta.nic.in, How to Check and Download.

Every year around 18 lakh candidates appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The examination duration was for 3 hours which will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. The Class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

