Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): At least five people of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries after the LPG cylinders exploded in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori region on Tuesday night.

"The incident occurred at a house in the Kakori region on Tuesday at around 10:30 pm. Two cylinders exploded due to a short circuit at a house in Karokri's Hata Hazrat Saheb Kasba, causing injuries to a total of nine people. The deceased includes three children," Lucknow police stated on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Musheer (50), Husn Bano (45), Raiya (7), Uma (4), and Hina (2).

According to the police, four people are still being treated at the hospital.

The injured have been identified as Isha (17), Lakab (21), Ajmad (34) and Anam (18)

The fire was brought under control with the help of the local police force and fire brigade team.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

