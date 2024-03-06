Mumbai, March 06: In a shocking turn of events, a Mumbai man has been taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter. The incident came to light during a counselling session with the police, which was initially sought by the father himself due to concerns over his daughter’s excessive use of social media and her rebellious behavior.

Economic Times reported that the father had approached the police, expressing worry about his 17-year-old daughter's constant engagement with social media and her increasingly defiant attitude towards her parents. He requested the police to counsel her, hoping for guidance.

Responding to the request, a woman police officer promptly took charge of the counselling session. She enlightened the young girl about the potential risks associated with excessive internet usage and encouraged her to voice any issues she might be facing.

During this session, the girl bravely disclosed a traumatic incident. She revealed that she had been molested and sexually assaulted by her own father over several days in the previous year.

Upon hearing this, the police immediately registered an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the father. The girl was sent for a medical examination to ensure her well-being. Authorities noted that she appeared visibly shaken.

In line with the Supreme Court’s directive to protect the privacy of sexual assault victims, her statement was recorded by a woman police officer, and her identity has been kept confidential.

