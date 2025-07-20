Bhubaneswar, Jul 20 (PTI) At least five people were killed and seven others seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha, police said on Sunday.

The accidents took place in Koraput and Nayagarh districts, the police said.

Four people were killed and another seriously injured after two cars collided head-on near Sunabeda on NH 26 in Koraput district at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, a police officer said.

One car was travelling from Koraput to Damanjodi and the other from Semiliguda to Sunabeda, he said.

The drivers of the two cars and two other persons travelling in one of the cars died in the accident, while another injured person is under treatment at the SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput, he said.

A pick-up van collided with an autorickshaw carrying kanwariyas on Sunday morning near Darapada in Nayagarh district. A female kanwariya died, and six others were injured in the accident. The kanwariyas were travelling from Kantilo to Ladubaba temple, the police said.

"Seven persons injured in the autorickshaw accident have been admitted to our hospital. Of which one died while six seriously injured persons have been referred to Bhubaneswar," said a doctor of Nayagarh district headquarters hospital.

