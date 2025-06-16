Mahoba (UP), June 16 (PTI) Five people were killed and three others critically injured when a car collided head-on with a motorcycle in Srinagar area here at around 1.30 pm on Monday, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, the accident occurred near Nanoura village on the Srinagar-Belatal road when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle, dragging it for nearly 20 metres before both the vehicles veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch.

Singh said the deceased included two motorcyclists and three occupants of the car.

They have been identified as Bharatlal (35), Ajay (18), Sanjeev (22), Vinod (27), and Rampal (31).

The three injured — Khushi, Udaybhan and Ankit — are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident might have been caused due to a tyre burst in the car, leading to the fatal collision, the ASP added.

Police said the car had six people who were returning to Nanoura village after attending a family function in Bagroun village.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

