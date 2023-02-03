Unnao (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Five people were killed and three injured on Friday when their car lost control and overturned before colliding with another car on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in this district, officials said.

The accident took place in the Auras area in the afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep Sparks Rumours of Joining Politics After Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Attends Dinner at His Residence.

Circle Officer (CO) of Bangarmau Pankaj Singh said, "A speeding car moving towards Lucknow lost control and overturned near 266 kilometers mark on the expressway. The car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction in the other lane."

"The car occupants were heading towards Lucknow. Five of them died on the spot. Their bodies were recovered from the wreckage and sent for post-mortem," the CO said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Avalanche: Two Avalanches Hit Bandipora, No Casualties.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Kumar (40), his wife Anita (35), daughter Gauri ( 9), sister-in-law Preeti (25) and mother-in-law Shanti Devi (60).

Lakshyaveer (11), Aryan (8), and Kumar's another sister-in-law Priya (20) were admitted to CHC Auras in critical condition. Aryan and Priya were referred to Lucknow for better treatment. All the deceased and injured were in the same car.

The CO said no occupant of the other car was hurt.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident.

The chief minister has directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to reach the spot and oversee relief work. Besides, instructions have been given to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)