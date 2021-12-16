Itanagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,319, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seven people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,007, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state remained at 99.43 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 32 active cases, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 19, followed by West Kameng and Namsai at four each, Tawang and East Siang at two each and Lohit at one.

Over 12.02 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,43,654 people have been inoculated so far, including 1,744 on Wednesday.

