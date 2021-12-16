Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has organised its Big Saving Days Sale and offering several products including smartphones, tablets, appliances and more at a discounted price. The sale is live now and will last till December 21, 2021. Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount via SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. To save your precious time, we have listed down the top deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 12 Now Available From Rs 53,999; Check Other Smartphone Offers Here.

Apple iPhone 12:-

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone 12 is now available at Rs 54,199 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB variant is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 65,199. Customers purchasing the handset will get 10 percent off on SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 6,999 and exchange deals.

Realme 8s 5G:-

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme 8s 5G is up for grabs at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 6GB model is sold out on the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Offers include Rs 2,000 off on debit and credit cards, flat Rs 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above, no-cost EMI Rs 3,334 per month, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and more.

Poco M3 Pro:-

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

Poco M3 Pro is now available for sale at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model is being sold at Rs 16,499. Buyers will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 20 percent off on 1st transaction with Amex Network cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik, Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,499 and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In addition to this, Motorola e40, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Vivo V21 5G, Infinix Hot 11s, Realme GT Neo 2, Samsung F12 and more are currently available for sale at a discount price.

