Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) A Gurugram court has sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment for beating a woman and her two sons to death in a quarrel over a petty issue six years ago.

The convicts included a woman of the assailants' family.

After convicting the five, Gurugram's Additional District and Sessions Judge D N Bhardwaj on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on each of the convicts, stipulating that the failure to pay the fine would lead to an additional jail term.

According to the prosecution, the multiple murder case pertained to Vikas Nagar in Gurugram where the family of assailants attacked their neighbours for keeping some construction material, including some iron rods, in front of their house.

The case dated back to April 22, 2016 when Vikas Nagar resident Sampat, his wife Kamala Devi and their three sons Ram, Lakhan and Shankar picked up a brawl with the victims' family as part of the iron rods lied in front of their house.

The FIR in the case was filed by Meenu who had said in her complaint that she was sitting inside her house along with her husband when she heard shouts of quarrel outside her home.

She said as she and her husband rushed out, she found Sampat, his wife and sons abusing and making casteist slurs against her brothers-in-law Raju, Ajay, Vijay and mother-in-law Lang Shree.

Before soon they all attacked them with iron rods and sticks, killing Ajay and Vijay on the spot and seriously injuring her mother-in-law who died in Safdarjung Hospital a few days later during her treatment, Meenu said in her complaint to the police.

On Meenu's complaint, police lodged an FIR the next day at Sector 10A police station and arrested all five accused who were sent to jail under judicial custody.

