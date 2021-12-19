Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Five people died and as many were injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Sunday.

In one accident involving two cars in the Hamirwas police station area on Saturday night, three people lost their lives, while five were injured, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Police Inspectors in Dwarka To Get Weekly Offs.

The deceased were identified as Veer Singh, Rajendra and Satyanarayana, Station House Officer Vikas Chandra said.

He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examinations on Sunday.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Valuation Delay May Push IPO Plan Beyond Financial Year 2022; Govt Confident of Issue This Fiscal.

The injured were sent home after treatment, and a case of negligent driving was registered against one of the drivers, the SHO added.

The other accident took place in the Rajaldesar police station area on Sunday.

Two people died in a collision between a loading jeep and a car near the Joravarpura crossing, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Kumar and Satyaprakash, they said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)