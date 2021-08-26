Kannauj (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Five policemen on Thursday were injured in stone pelting by locals when they tried to remove a statue of Lord Buddha installed without permission in the Chhibaramau area here, police said

In-charge of Chhibaramau police station Vinod Mishra and four other policemen were injured in the stone pelting, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

The statue was installed on Tuesday night at a trisection without permission. On Wednesday, members of 'Chhatirya' community gathered their in large numbers, police said.

The police, however, convinced them to leave the place and tried to remove the statue but could not do as it was fixed with concrete and cement.

On Thursday morning, members of Shakya community reached there and started puja. When police tried to remove the statue, they turned violent and indulged in stone pelting, the police said.

Police said they had to resort to lathicharge to disperse them.

The situation was controlled and injured policemen were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, the SP said.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area and efforts are on to nab those involved in brick batting, he said.

