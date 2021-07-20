Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Income-Tax Department has sent a notice to directors of M/s Anamitra Properties Private Limited over a flat in south Mumbai's Nariman point that was purchased by Ajoy Mehta, former chief secretary and principal advisor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, Mehta said it was a proper legal deal and due procedures were followed.

"It was a proper legal deal following due procedures and I have made the payment as per the prevalent market price. I am a taxpayer and I don't know where this is coming from. Whatever has been given by Income Tax is given to that company, I have nothing to do with that as I have purchased that flat with my post-retirement savings" he told ANI.

As per the notice by Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Benami Prohibition Unit-1, Mumbai, M/s Anamitra Properties Private Limited purchased an asset of Rs 4 crores on May, 7, 2009, the latest Income Tax Records indicate that the company owns the said property which is located at Nariman Point, Mumbai

"The owners of the benamidar (M/s Anamitra Properties Private Limited) which is to say "shareholders" have squarely and categorically denied their knowledge of ownership. Further these are persons of no means with little to show for making transactions involving crores of rupees. Therefore, it is clear that their names have been by some "unknown beneficial and real owners" to make these transactions. It is evident that the only reason for entering into this arrangement is to hide from the authorities the real ownership of the company. The PBPT Act is legislated for specifically these kind of cases and the said transaction is clearly hit by the provisions of Section 2(9)(C) of the PBPT Act, 1988," it said.

The notice said that transaction of acquisition of immovable property by M/s Anamitra Properties Private Limited is satisfying all the conditions of being a "Benami transaction".

The I-T department has sent notices to directors of M/s Anamitra Properties Private Limited--Kamesh Nathuni Singh and Dipesh Ravindra Satam--and sought their replies within 15 days of receipt of the notice.

"You are hereby called upon to show cause why the property detailed as above should not be treated as benami property held by you as 'Benamidar' of the said property," the notice said. (ANI)

